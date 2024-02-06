StockNews.com Upgrades Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.91.

EPD stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,299,000 after buying an additional 210,603 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after buying an additional 4,000,004 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,075,000 after buying an additional 204,718 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

