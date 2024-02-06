Streakk (STKK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,784.07

Streakk (STKK) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. Streakk has a market cap of $310,955.82 and approximately $14,784.07 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.0317187 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $22,642.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

