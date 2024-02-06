Summit State Bank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

Summit State Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Summit State Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSBI opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Summit State Bank has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Summit State Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit State Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 215,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

Featured Articles

