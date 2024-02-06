Sun Life Financial (SLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.5637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

