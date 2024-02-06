Sun Life Financial (SLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sun Life Financial Price Performance
Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.
Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Sun Life Financial
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Life Financial
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.