Sunnova Energy International Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($2.93) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report released on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.93) for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 10.6 %

NOVA opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $24.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

