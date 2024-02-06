S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of S&W Seed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

SANW stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $21.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

