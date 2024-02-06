Swipe (SXP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.23 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Swipe has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $181.59 million and $10.23 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 593,263,868 coins and its circulating supply is 593,263,370 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

