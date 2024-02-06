Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,500 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 158,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $100,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,768,940,000 after purchasing an additional 726,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $768,078,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $134.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $143.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.08.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,159 shares of company stock worth $3,043,429 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

