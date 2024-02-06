Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,231,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $77,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 144.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EIX. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

