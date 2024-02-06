Swiss National Bank Has $72 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $72,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.47.

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHD opened at $100.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day moving average of $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

