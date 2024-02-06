Swiss National Bank Has $73.78 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 810,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $73,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Datadog by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $202,877,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Datadog by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,400 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in Datadog by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Datadog by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $12,235,611.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,069,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $12,235,611.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,069,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 711,989 shares of company stock valued at $83,930,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

DDOG opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.53 and a 200 day moving average of $104.90. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $137.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

