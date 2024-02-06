Swiss National Bank Sells 138,300 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Fortive worth $84,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 5.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $83.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

