Swiss National Bank Sells 76,800 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 626,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $77,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.5 %

AWK opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.08 and its 200-day moving average is $131.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $156.50.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

