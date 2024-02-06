Swiss National Bank Sells 95,600 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $72,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.47.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $100.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

