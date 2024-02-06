Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,198,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 147,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $95,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.