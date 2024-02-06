Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.35

Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Symbio’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Symbio Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 1.95.
About Symbio
