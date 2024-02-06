Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.35

Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Symbio’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Symbio Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About Symbio

Symbio Holdings Limited provides communication services to software companies, telecom providers, and enterprise customers in Australia, New Zealand, and Internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Communications Platform as a Service, Unified Communications as a Service, and Telecom as a Service.

