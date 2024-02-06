Symbotic’s (SYM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SYM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

SYM opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.56 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 105.30% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $4,802,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $877,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $4,802,800.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,568.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 491,306 shares of company stock worth $24,187,258. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Symbotic by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

