Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $550.00

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 550 ($6.89) and last traded at GBX 540 ($6.77), with a volume of 287794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 544 ($6.82).

Tatton Asset Management Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £326.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2,454.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 527.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 499.68.

Get Tatton Asset Management alerts:

Tatton Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Tatton Asset Management’s payout ratio is 8,181.82%.

Insider Activity

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

In other news, insider Paul Hogarth sold 331,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.63), for a total transaction of £1,753,798.99 ($2,198,569.63). Corporate insiders own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.