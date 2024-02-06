Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (TMIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Taylor Maritime Investments Price Performance

Taylor Maritime Investments stock opened at GBX 66.40 ($0.83) on Tuesday. Taylor Maritime Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 63 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.60 ($1.21). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.89.

Get Taylor Maritime Investments alerts:

About Taylor Maritime Investments

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.