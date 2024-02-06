Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (TMIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Taylor Maritime Investments Price Performance
Taylor Maritime Investments stock opened at GBX 66.40 ($0.83) on Tuesday. Taylor Maritime Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 63 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.60 ($1.21). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.89.
About Taylor Maritime Investments
