TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.4 %

TEL stock opened at $140.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.36. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

