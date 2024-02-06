Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires 507 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.10. 1,978,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.