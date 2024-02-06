Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys 120 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.4% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 130,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,857 shares of company stock valued at $24,966,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:V traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $275.66. 1,573,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,548,842. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $279.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.35. The company has a market capitalization of $506.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

