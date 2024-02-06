Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys 304 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,201 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,926,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,500,341. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average of $96.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

