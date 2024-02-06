Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 78.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period.
In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
GTLS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,355. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.08. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
