Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QCOM stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,301,014. The company has a market cap of $159.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

