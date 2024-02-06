Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,693,000 after acquiring an additional 525,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,825,000 after acquiring an additional 480,742 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,660,000 after acquiring an additional 127,481 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,159,278.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,368,619.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.18. 1,186,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,638. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.42. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

