Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.78. 386,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,487. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $457.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $143.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $435.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.77.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

