Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 60,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,170,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,492,000 after purchasing an additional 321,632 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.82. The stock had a trading volume of 342,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,309. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.31 and a 52 week high of $169.56.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

