Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HALO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 161.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,323,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,856 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after buying an additional 595,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after buying an additional 563,989 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,881. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

