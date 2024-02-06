Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases 186 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Sysco Trading Up 0.1 %

SYY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.22. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

