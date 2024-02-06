Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $21.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $608.63. 1,723,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.01. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $275.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

