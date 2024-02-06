Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.29. 707,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,718. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $144.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

