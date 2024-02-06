Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after buying an additional 510,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $442,493,000 after acquiring an additional 109,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $837.33.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $28.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $822.69. The company had a trading volume of 232,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,584. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.90 and a fifty-two week high of $903.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $713.05 and its 200-day moving average is $606.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

