Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 73,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 33,045 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.41. The stock had a trading volume of 381,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,031. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $143.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.18.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,631 shares of company stock worth $35,043,864. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

