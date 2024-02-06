Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.80. 612,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,483. The company has a market capitalization of $220.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average of $100.33.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

