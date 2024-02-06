Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 272 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications accounts for about 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Cogent Communications worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 47.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CCOI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.43. 51,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,209. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average is $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $275.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 379 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $25,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $122,304.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $25,393.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,790 shares of company stock worth $4,332,256. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

