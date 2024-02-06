Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 274 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,509. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.94. 570,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $112.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.