Terra (LUNA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $406.78 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 6th. Terra has a market cap of $406.78 million and $9.20 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001460 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001367 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000801 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 651,683,929 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars.

