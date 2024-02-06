Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on February 23rd

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Territorial Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years. Territorial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $85.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 2.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBNK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Territorial Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 439,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 37,302 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 124,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

