The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

NYSE BA traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $209.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,939,392. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.60. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of -56.15, a PEG ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

