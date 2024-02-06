The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by J Arnold Wealth Management Co

J Arnold Wealth Management Co lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 0.1% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,773,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BA traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,913,968. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.84 and a 200 day moving average of $217.60. The company has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

