The Carlyle Group (CG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) will be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CG opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 50.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $215,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

