The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of The Cigna Group worth $550,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,041,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.44.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.82. The company had a trading volume of 257,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $330.81. The firm has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

