The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAPA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $986.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.20. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $16.63.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Deirdre Mahlan bought 5,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $88,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,296.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,306 shares of company stock valued at $492,108 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

