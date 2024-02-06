The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT Raised to $130.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ENSG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.40.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $117.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

