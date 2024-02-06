The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 132.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988,829 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $250,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,805,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.59.

NYSE:EL traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.05. 2,529,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,261. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $262.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.91.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

