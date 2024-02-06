The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $87.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

TKR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.98. 108,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average is $76.48. Timken has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Timken will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth $36,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

