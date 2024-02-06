The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $15.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,015,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,227,000 after acquiring an additional 219,733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,217 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,131,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after acquiring an additional 462,919 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,752,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 398,441 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,295,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $21.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.74.
The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.68 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.
