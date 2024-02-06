The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on THG. JMP Securities cut their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Shares of THG opened at $130.34 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $148.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 361.70%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

