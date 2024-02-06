The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $90.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Mkm from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.40.

NYSE HIG opened at $90.05 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,718 shares of company stock worth $26,604,904. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,247,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,832,000 after purchasing an additional 105,799 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

